Drivers might face fines of up to £100 as a result of a new highway camera charge.

Drivers might face £100 penalties and three points on their licenses as a result of a new highway camera charge.

According to Birmingham Live, Highways England has stated that autonomous motorway cameras may now catch drivers driving in blocked lanes.

The new cameras can now detect you driving in lanes designated with an X on highways around the country.

Tommy Callagher, a legendary Liverpool milkman, has died, bringing a flood of condolences.

Highways England has issued a warning: “There’s no justification for ignoring the red X.

“It’s against the law to drive in a red X lane, and highway cameras can now automatically detect violators.

“You might face a £100 fine and three points on your license if you don’t keep moving. #KeepUsAllMoving.”

However, as one driver put it, “drivers have reacted with dissatisfaction.” “Some days, signs don’t make sense.

“60, 40, 50, national, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40, 40,

Another concurred, saying: “Stop putting up bogus signs on the highway, such as “roadworks ahead” when there aren’t any.

“When there’s been a dangerous vehicle accident, for example, the employees should go ahead. And then come to a complete halt at 40mph for 1m, then change to 60mph, then down to 50mph without the 1m distance “..