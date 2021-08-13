Drivers in Minneapolis will no longer be stopped for minor infractions such as expired tags.

According to the Associated Press, Minneapolis police would no longer stop drivers for minor traffic offences such as expired tags, things dangling from a mirror, or a broken license plate light.

The policy change, according to Chief Medaria Arradondo, was made to emphasize “the continuous necessity of reviewing how we may effectively utilize time, resources, and operational effectiveness,” according to a Thursday memo.

According to the Star Tribune, Teresa Nelson, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota, called this a “positive development.” Nelson, on the other hand, feels the agency can go even further by “expanding it to all low-level violations that do not pose a threat to public safety.”

“I believe there is a growing realization in Minnesota and across the country that these kinds of punitive practices are essentially penalizing poor people,” Nelson said.

Steve Fletcher, a member of the City Council, concurred with Nelson and expressed concern that it wouldn’t have the “intended impact.” “I do think there are some ways it will help some folks from the fines that come with some of these low-level stops,” he told the Tribune.

Fletcher has previously argued for a complete prohibition of all equipment stops. A concept was offered, along with other local officials, to dispatch unarmed civilian personnel to handle low-risk traffic calls.

Pretextual stops, according to the LAPD, are a tactic to remove weapons off the streets.

Former Hennepin County public defender Mary Moriarty requested statistics on pretextual stops that resulted in firearm recovery from the police department. She was startled to learn that when authorities searched Black motorists, they found a gun in “less than half of one percent of the time.”

Moriarty, like Fletcher and Nelson, believed the rule might be expanded.

“While this is a positive move, if they [police]want to pull you over, they can easily come up with another justification. “I’d like to see them outlaw pretextual stops completely,” she told the Tribune.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Arradondo’s memo, if there is no accident or other extreme driving behavior that would endanger public safety, the city attorney will discontinue enforcing fines for driving after suspension.

Following the deaths of Philando Castile and Daunte Wright, calls for reform have become stronger. This is a condensed version of the information.