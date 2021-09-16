Drivers in Liverpool are being advised to cease engaging in an illegal habit that one in every three motorists engages in.

Drivers have been warned to refrain from using their cellphones while driving.

According to Nextbase research, over half of UK motorists are unaware of new traffic legislation that make it illegal to use a phone while driving.

According to the report, one-third of drivers in Liverpool are uninformed of the rules, believing it is permissible to change the music on their phone while driving.

In addition, 12% of drivers in the city acknowledged to using their phones to join meetings, and 1 in 10 admitted to shooting a selfie while driving.

When the roads return to their pre-pandemic levels of traffic, the head of road safety at the dash cam leader warned people to stop doing these unsafe things.

“With rush hour traffic approaching pre-pandemic levels, there are several modifications to laws that we advise drivers to make sure they are aware of,” Bryn Brooker said.

“The ongoing use of electronics while driving is concerning, and new legislation aim to crack down on these driving behaviors in order to lower the danger of road traffic accidents even more.”

The new regulation also makes it illegal to use a SatNav while driving, according to Nextbase.

Drivers must plan their routes before starting their automobiles’ engines, or face 6 penalty points and a £200 fine.

The study surveyed over 1,000 drivers and found that 61% of them acknowledged to driving recklessly as a result of the lockdowns.

22 percent stated they now steer with one hand, 12 percent admitted to being easily distracted while driving, and 15 percent admitted to driving too fast.