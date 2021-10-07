Drivers have threatened to boycott the car park because of the ticket turmoil.

Drivers have threatened to boycott a car park in Wirral after a ticketing snafu resulted in fines for blue badge holders.

The Cherry Tree Shopping Centre car park in Liscard was taken over by Smart Parking at the end of August this year.

People with blue badges, who are permitted to park for free for up to three hours, began receiving fines demanding £100 less than a month after the new system went into effect.

Residents are considering boycotting the car park because of the ‘distress’ caused by the fines, according to Liscard ward councillor Daisy Kenny.

After hearing residents’ complaints, council leader Janette Williamson, who also represents the Liscard district, wrote to the manager of the privately-owned shopping centre.

She called the decision to punish blue badge holders who had forgotten to enter their information into the parking machines “heavy-handed.”

“I understand the premise behind the new parking charge enforcement,” Cllr Williamson said, “but it appears to be a heavy-handed approach that is creating anguish for many locals.”

“I requested assurance that, going forward, they will take a more measured approach and uphold any appeals from drivers who have been penalized excessively or unjustly,” she said.

“I’ve received several distressed comments from residents who have received parking charges despite being blue badge holders,” Cllr Kenny continued.

“The new modifications to the process have not been sufficiently communicated, and many people are unaware that they must enter their registration data even if they have a blue badge.”

"Many locals are considering boycotting this parking lot in protest." I'd prefer to avoid this because I don't want to hurt local businesses." "Blue Badge Holders must exhibit a current Blue Badge and Clock and may park FREE of charge for up to 3 hours in any place except Parent & Child," according to signs on the parking lot. The center manager has responded, according to Cllr Williamson, and has given guarantees that blue badge holders who have been issued PCNs in error would have their fines cancelled through Smart Parking's appeals mechanism.