Drivers have issued a warning about the most dangerous routes in Liverpool.

The most dangerous roads to drive on in the UK were investigated by a prominent car specialist.

As the UK continues to depart the Covid recovery roadmap, more motorists are stepping out in their vehicles, and Leaseloco has highlighted which roads drivers should avoid the most.

And their research revealed that the most accident-prone roads in the country were those with a 30mph speed restriction.

In 2020, 51,496 road incidents occurred in 30mph zones, accounting for 55% of all crashes in the country previous year.

50mph zones were responsible for the fewest accidents, accounting for only 4% of all accidents in the UK.

Despite the fact that fewer vehicles went to the roads in 2020 owing to the Covid epidemic, studies undertaken over the previous 5 years revealed comparable findings, with 30mph zones accounting for 61% of all traffic accidents during that time.

Below are the complete findings from the car leasing comparison site.

In 2020, there will be speed limitations in places where there were traffic accidents.

55 percent of incidents occur at 30 mph.

At 60 mph, 15% of accidents occur.

Accidents occur at a rate of 12% at 20 mph.

Accidents at 70 mph account for 5% of all collisions.

4 percent at 50 mph

In addition, LeaseLoco investigated the most risky intersection types and discovered that the majority of accidents happened at T or staggered crossroads.

This sort of intersection saw 33,649 collisions, accounting for 57 percent of all collisions.

Types of intersections where traffic accidents happened in 2019

57 percent of accidents occur at T or staggered intersections.

19% of accidents occur at crossroads.

Roundabouts account for 16% of all accidents.

Accidents on little roundabouts account for 3% of all traffic accidents.

3 percent of accidents are caused by slipping on the road.

Accidents involving more than four arms account for 2% of all accidents.