Drivers have issued a price warning, thus the cheapest places to acquire gasoline and fuel are listed below.

Across Merseyside, petrol and fuel prices remain high.

It comes after the gasoline disaster in September, when many gas stations ran out of fuel, forcing vehicles to hurry to fill up their tanks due to a scarcity of HGV drivers.

As a result, there were long lines on forecourts and station closures.

According to a poll conducted by the RAC in November, 46% of drivers claimed they were forced to reduce other household spending as a result of gasoline and diesel prices continuing to climb beyond their present record high levels.

According to the RAC poll, a third of consumers have already reduced their driving due to high forecourt expenses.

While supplies have subsequently stabilized, costs have remained high, prompting many people to hunt for the cheapest unleaded and diesel.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the cheapest places in Merseyside to obtain gasoline and fuel.

According to petrolprices.com, all prices were correct at the time of writing.

139.9p at Costco Liverpool

Kirkby Morrisons – 141.7p

Rice Lane, Sainsbury’s – 141.9p

142.7p Asda Walton

142.9p Esso Northway, Maghull Service Station

Liverpool Applegreen – 143.8p

143.9p Esso Brewster Street, Bootle service station

