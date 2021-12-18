Drivers have been warned about a ‘confusing’ modification to the Highway Code.

The American Automobile Association has issued a warning to drivers about the possibility for “confusion and dangerous scenarios” as a result of the recent Highway Code rule modification.

The policy, which will take effect on January 29, will require automobiles to give way to bikes and pedestrians at intersections in the future.

The AA conducted a survey of over 13,000 drivers and discovered that barely a third were aware of the change.

According to the MailOnline, the motoring organisation is now pushing people to educate themselves on the new guidance, which has yet to be approved by parliament.

According to the Manchester Evening News, cars and cyclists must make way if pedestrians are waiting to cross the road into which or from which they are turning.

On a parallel crossing, motorists must also give way to pedestrians and bikes.

Cyclists must also ride in the center of the lane when approaching intersections and on quiet roads for their own safety.

The new Highway Code will also include recommendations for safe passing distances and speeds when passing cyclists and horseback riders.

Pedestrians had right of way only if they were already on the junction road under the original Highway Code, which granted automobiles priority at intersections.

The law is part of a ‘ladder of road users,’ which recognizes that road users who pose the greatest risk to others are held to a higher standard of accountability.

This is to guarantee that those who have the potential to cause the most harm bear the greatest responsibility for reducing the danger or threat they may pose to others.

It means that drivers will be more responsible for keeping an eye out for bicycles, pedestrians, and horse riders, while cyclists will be more responsible for keeping an eye out for pedestrians.

The goal of the guidelines is to make roadways safer for everyone.

People should comprehend the new laws ahead of time, according to the AA, “since any confusion is likely to lead to preventable collisions.”

“The planned impending modifications to The Highway Code would improve safety for bicycles, pedestrians, and horse riders, and were extensively covered when they were revealed earlier this year,” a representative for the Department of Transportation stated. “The summary has come to an end.”