Drivers have been told that there are seven changes they must report to the DVLA or face a fine.

There are many obvious laws when it comes to driving, such as keeping your driver’s license up to date and having your vehicle insured.

The Mirror noted that people aren’t always aware of the lesser known rules.

The DVLA has issued a warning about a new driving legislation that will take effect at the end of the month.

If your circumstances change, you must notify the DVLA, which includes updating your residential address on your license, changing your name if you have married, and any health conditions you may have been diagnosed with.

If you don’t, you’ll have to pay a £1,000 fine.

Change of address is particularly essential because if your address on your driver’s license and vehicle insurance policy differs, it could result in higher premiums, as factors like your postcode can influence your insurance premium and, ultimately, how much you pay.

One of the most critical items drivers should record is sudden health changes, according to Joshua Hughes, head of complex injury at law firm Bolt Burdon Kemp.

He stated, ” “As a personal injury attorney, I’ve witnessed firsthand the devastation that occurs when things go wrong on the road. Based on my own experience, I believe the DVLA could do more to decrease accidents and injuries by improving how they handle medical issues that influence people’s ability to drive.

“Currently, the system relies on drivers to self-report, which leaves too much room for error because many people would exaggerate their symptoms – it’s human nature to do so.

He continued, " "Greater focus on independent health assessments, as well as a broader role for treating professionals in sharing information about medical issues, would allow for more inspection and verification of who is permitted to drive on our roads. Taking this a step further, subsequent driving examinations could be a highly useful tool for determining a person's eligibility to keep their license. This would offer a more secure technique to determining who is permitted to drive."