Drivers have been told that if they buy a Christmas tree, they could face a £5,000 punishment.

As people hurry to decorate trees with festive ornaments in preparation for the holidays, a common blunder could result in a hefty punishment.

Trees come in a variety of sizes and styles, with some opting for a pop-up plastic tree that can be easily stowed in the months between holidays, while others dangle red and gold baubles from silver-sprayed house plants.

Traditional evergreens, on the other hand, are popular, with over eight million sold in the UK each year, according to the British Christmas Tree Growers Association.

Drivers wearing boots, winter coats, Christmas sweaters, and sparkles face a £5,000 punishment.

You might get points on your license and a £5,000 fine if you drive your cargo home after picking one out of a row of fresh Christmas trees.

If you transport your tree illegally, you could be charged with “careless and inconsiderate driving,” which has a maximum penalty of £5,000 in fines, nine points on your license, or a lifetime ban from driving.

While transporting a Christmas tree, you’re most likely to commit CU50: “Causing or likely to cause danger by reason of load or passengers.”

Company that buys cars for cash Goodbye Car is here to save the day with some helpful hints to save you from breaking the highway code.

“Driving your Christmas tree home is a crucial one to do right for the safety of yourself and others,” said Mark Royal, Operations Manager at Goodbye Car. “But with the appropriate knowledge, it shouldn’t be a difficult job.”

“If you securely fasten the tree to the roof of your car, you can easily escape fines.”

Here are Goodbye Car’s six top Christmas tree delivery safety tips:

The majority of Christmas tree vendors can wrap a tree in a net. You should be able to request this service if they don’t come pre-packaged.

A netted tree is a much easier to transport bundle.

Unless you select a small tree or have a really large automobile, you won’t be able to fit your Christmas tree in your car.

The easiest method to arrange your tree on your car is lengthwise, with the stump in front, because the angle of the branches lowers wind resistance.

Roof racks are a terrific method to transport your belongings safely. “The summary has come to an end.”