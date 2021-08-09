Drivers have been sent an urgent MOT notice in order to avoid a £1,000 punishment.

To avoid a punishment of up to 1,000 pounds, the AA advises drivers to book their MOT extensions as soon as possible.

After 5.5 million drivers legitimately delayed their MOT during the Coronavirus shutdown, the motoring association is calling to next month as “Super September” in anticipation of a flood of requests.

The AA has urged drivers to book their MOT renewal as soon as possible as they deal with the increased demand. September is generally the month when most MOT extensions fall due to the increased demand.

“MOT centres are already feeling the strain, and with ‘Super September’ looming, intelligent drivers can get ahead of the game,” Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said.

“Don’t put it off any longer; make your reservation now. All drivers may use AA Smart Care to identify reputable local garages to maintain their vehicle on the road with bookings up to 90 days in advance.

“Normally, individuals wait until the last minute to book their MOT; however, drivers will not have that luxury this time.” Driving a car without a valid MOT can result in a fine of up to £1,000.

Drivers may arrange a MOT with AA Smart Care*** for £39.85 and up to 90 days in advance.

Servicing starts at £72 and is done through a network of local AA licensed garages that provide pick-up and drop-off services for contactless, Covid-safe car servicing.