Drivers have been reminded that a big legislation change is coming this month that would affect everyone with a driver’s license.

A big new legislation change is coming into force in only two weeks, and drivers are being warned.

Anyone who passed their car driving test after January 1, 1997 will be affected by the new rule change.

According to Birmingham Live, drivers’ licenses will be immediately updated to correspond with the major rule change, which will allow drivers to tow trailers without first passing a test.

The DVLA will update your license to demonstrate you’re legally able to tow trailers, and the category BE will be added to your driving license when you next receive a new photocard, as previously reported in October.

Car and trailer driving exams were discontinued in September of this year, which means you may no longer book or take one.

According to current guidelines, you are limited in what you can do behind the wheel without taking a test, depending on when you passed your driving test.

The DVLA has issued a warning to drivers that if they do not obey the current standards by November 15, they will be fined £1,000.

“We are advising people to take particular care and obey crucial safety requirements while towing a caravan or trailer this time of year,” Jonathan White, Legal and Compliance Director at National Accident Helpline, stated.

“While we understand the new laws, we’re concerned that the ability to pull a caravan or trailer for the first time may provide an additional risk.”

“Without proper training and a move to’staycations,’ we’re urging first-time consumers to be cautious and responsible.”

“The Government’s objective is to develop a non-compulsory course that people can elect to attend, but doing so may lead to cheaper insurance,” said Jack Cousens, head of roads policy at The Automobile Association.

“Even if this does not become a reality, I believe that drivers might approach trailer training firms and pay for a private session to provide training and confidence to those who desire it.”