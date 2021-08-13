Drivers have been cautioned that filling up their cars might result in a £297 bill.

As the UK switches to E10 fuel next month, some drivers may be hit with a hefty charge.

The eco-friendly fuel will be rolled out to forecourts throughout this month in preparation for the September deadline.

However, not all cars will be compatible with the gasoline, with an estimated one million automobiles unable to use it, forcing them to use the more expensive premium E5 fuel, according to Birmingham Live.

This year, ten vehicles will be incompatible with the “greener” E10 gasoline.

Despite the deployment, ’97 Octane fuel, which is now the most costly unleaded petrol on forecourts, will continue to be available, but drivers will pay significantly more to use it.

According to GoCompare, updating every historic automobile in the UK to be compatible with the new gasoline will cost on average £297 per vehicle.

According to the report, owners can either get their car updated for an average of £297 or continue to use E5 fuel.

If half of Britain’s historic automobile owners choose to continue using E5, the latter option is estimated to cost £43 more per year, totaling £11.2 million more spent on fuel.

However, depending on the make and model of the vehicle, upgrading to E10 fuel might cost as much as £517.

The cost of changing parts varies based on the brand and model of your historic car, as well as, more importantly, the labor price if you take it to a garage.

However, by foregoing a trip to the garage, you may be able to save money. If you’re handy, you might save £252 by upgrading your vehicle yourself for only £45.

While many owners would be affected, it is doubtful that all affected vehicles will require a full upgrade.

“If historic car owners continue to use E5 petrol instead of modernizing their vehicle, they may pay an extra £43 per year for fuel,” said Ryan Fulthorpe of GoCompare.

“According to our latest data, updating your automobile through an expert might cost you £297.

“Although the upfront cost may be higher, you will be able to switch to E10 fuel. That.” “The summary comes to an end.”