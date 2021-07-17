Drivers have been advised that parking near Formby beach might potentially result in substantially higher fines.

People who park “obstructively” at Formby and other Sefton beaches could face hefty fines in the near future.

Sefton Council will now write to the Secretary of State, requesting that the fixed penalty charge in the area be increased, after a motion passed on Thursday.

This prevents areas of the Sefton coast from becoming “overwhelmed” this summer.

By approving this request, Formby independent councillor David Irving hopes that the “continuing misuse of traffic restrictions” by motorists who illegally park vehicles would force them to be more reasonable in the future.

“Over the last five years, motorists visiting the Sefton Coast have shown full disdain in parking their vehicles on clearly defined single and double yellow lines, as well as grass verges in residential areas,” he said.

“Due to the large number of illegally parked vehicles, drivers refuse to pay fair automobile parking fees, believing they would avoid receiving a parking penalty.

“During the recent May Bank Holiday 2021, Sefton Council issued 121 penalty charge notifications in one tiny region of Sefton over two days.

“Because of their time on duty, the Civil Enforcement Officers who issued them were overwhelmed by the large quantity of unlawfully parked automobiles and were unable to issue more.

“A parking ticket is currently charged at the maximum sum allowed by the government, £70, but only £35 if paid within 28 days.

“This amount of parking fines imposed by the government on local governments is just insufficient to persuade cars to avoid illegal parking in residential areas, which has made many locals dislike visitors to their neighborhood.”

Cllr Irving also demanded extra traffic wardens, claiming that roads have become “impassable” and that “Sefton Council’s Civil Enforcement Officers are unable to deal with the vast numbers of unlawfully parked vehicles.”

Labour councillors, on the other hand, voted against the resolution.

“Parking is very bad along the seaside in Formby at times,” Formby Labour councillor Nina Killen told The Washington Newsday, “and is something the inhabitants of Formby should not have to put up with, but this is an issue that is being looked into.”

