Drivers face £300 fines if they make a change to their car as a result of a new regulatory change.

Proposals to alter car modification rules are being considered by the government.

According to Mirror Online, a public consultation on modernising vehicle regulations closed last week, with government aiming to crack down on “tampering” of road cars for environmental and safety reasons.

Motorists could face hundreds of pounds in fines as a result of the changes, which will ‘introduce new crimes for tampering with a system, part, or component of a vehicle intended or modified for use on a road.’

“This will enable us to rectify existing gaps in the legislation, ensuring cleaner and safer automobiles,” according to the plans.

“We’ll also make it illegal to advertise ‘tampering’ services or products, as well as tampering with non-road mobile machinery (NRMM).”

According to the BBC, Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said the survey looked at future technologies to avoid changes that would “harm road safety, vehicle security, or the environment.”

“Department of Transportation officials have been ordered to ensure that proposals do not restrict activities such as restoration, repairs, or lawful enhancements to vintage automobiles, or harm the motorsports businesses that participate in these activities,” she stated.

Car enthusiasts who restore vintage vehicles are concerned about the proposed alterations.

It could have an impact on racing, rallies, and antique car restoration, according to Barry Guess, organiser of the Car-nival event in Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

“There are elements that raise red flags,” he remarked.

“We could find ourselves in a position where valid safety limits have an influence on the day-to-day operations of companies and the motorsport community,” he continued.

“As written, the plans would prevent a rival from removing the standard seat and replacing it with a specially designed competitive seat that is far safer than the original.” Modifications to components such as seatbelts and other components may be considered tampering.” The administration is presently reviewing comments and will announce the results of the consultation soon.