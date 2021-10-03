Drivers can park outside your property thanks to a little-known driveway loophole.

After a driver parked their Mercedes across her driveway for more than two hours, a woman was enraged.

The automobile had been “abandoned” as its owner went to watch a football match, according to the woman from Southport.

She was understandably irritated that she couldn’t drive her own car out of her driveway, but what are the parking restrictions in your neighborhood?

Mercedes driver explains why he parked for two hours across a woman’s property.

Although it may appear that a short contact to the authorities will resolve the problem, homeowners are frequently informed that the act is not punished due to a legal loophole.

Because the council has no authority over private property and cannot command or restrict access, it cannot act if a vehicle parks in someone else’s driveway.

The motorist, on the other hand, is committing a parking violation if the automobile is parked on a public road and blocks a driveway.

Local governments have the authority to intervene in these situations and impose a fine on the motorist.

If a homeowner feels the vehicle has been abandoned, the local government must move the vehicle, whether it is on private or public ground.

The council, on the other hand, is helpless if the automobile has an up-to-date MOT, tax, and insurance and is not in a position where it could endanger anyone nearby.

While there is no criminal legislation prohibiting a stranger from parking on a driveway without the homeowner’s permission, a driveway is private property, and the undesired driver is trespassing by driving on it.

Trespassing is classified as a civil offense rather than a criminal offense, hence the police are unable to make an arrest.

Only if the homeowner decides to file a civil trespassing lawsuit would the courts have jurisdiction to remove the car from the driveway.

This would need a homeowner’s solicitor obtaining permission from the civil court to determine who the legal owner of the unknown car is, and the court would then need to issue an order for the vehicle to be removed.

Alternatively, the person who has been harmed could pursue a. “The summary has come to an end.”