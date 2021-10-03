Drivers are being warned about a new law that might result in an endless fine.

After a substantial revision to the Highway Code, drivers have been cautioned that they now face infinite fines.

In September, a number of amendments to the Highway Code were enacted to accommodate the implementation of smart motorways.

In March and September, the government released a list of revisions to the law so that motorists are informed of the new requirements.

Rule 91, which falls under the ‘Fitness to Drive’ category, is one of the new amendments, and any driver who violates it could face charges of ‘dangerous driving.’

Dangerous driving is defined as behavior that “falls well below the standard expected of a skilled and conscientious driver, and it is evident that driving in such manner would be dangerous.”

Risky driving can involve driving aggressively, overtaking in dangerous areas, and racing other vehicles, in addition to driving when sleepy.

Depending on the severity of the offense, it will be dealt with by the Magistrates’ Court or the Crown Court.

You might face an infinite fine, a driving restriction, and up to 14 years in prison if you are proved guilty.

“The revisions made apply to recommendations on smart motorways,” the Driving & Vehicle Standards Agency stated in a statement. A total of 33 existing rules will be changed, as well as two new ones.”

According to Birmingham Live, one of these is Rule 91, which states that drivers must have a good night’s sleep before embarking on a long journey.

With the modified parts, this is what the rule says:

“Driving while sleepy dramatically increases the likelihood of a collision. To reduce this danger, ensure sure you are physically capable of driving.

“If you are exhausted, do not embark on a journey.

“Before beginning on a lengthy journey, get some sleep.” Avoid long journeys between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m., when natural alertness is at its lowest, and arrange your route to include enough breaks.

“After every two hours of driving, a minimum break of at least 15 minutes is recommended.

“If you start to feel sleepy, pull over to a secure spot.

“Do not stop on or on a highway’s hard shoulder.”

The RAC has provided a list of suggestions for avoiding tiredness when driving.