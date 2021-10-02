Driver Caught Driving in Carpool Lane with a Fake Skeleton as a Passenger

This week, a driver in Houston, Texas was discovered driving in a carpool lane with a phony skeleton as a passenger.

The anecdote was shared on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office on Wednesday, and it had many Houstonians in stitches.

“We know Halloween is approaching, but when Constable Ted Heap’s Toll Road deputies observed this vehicle in the Katy HOV lanes, they had a gut feeling something wasn’t quite right,” the constable’s office stated in the post.

The office stated, “Our officers saw right through the deception and gave the driver a genuine citation.” “Deputies wished him bone voyage after a sternum lecture!”

A photo of the phony skeleton, who was securely belted into the passenger seat and wearing a baseball hat, was attached to the post.

The driver’s identity was kept a secret.

According to the Texas Association of Counties, constables are “licensed peace officers” whose offices were established by the Texas Constitution. They are elected every four years and have jurisdiction only within their precinct’s geographic borders.

Constables in the county enforce warrants and temporary restraining orders, act as bailiffs in Justice of the Peace Court, and issue traffic citations.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office are obviously used to dealing with lawbreakers, but they’re perhaps less used to dealing with zombie traffic violators.

Of course, the post was well-received by Facebook commenters.

“This post brightened my day. “Not only the offender’s funny effort, but also the fantastic, ‘punny’ writing,” one said.

Another remarked, “My daughter said he may have started the day alive, but the traffic got to him.”

Another reader commented, “You got me laughing all the way to my bone marrow.”

Certain drivers can use high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes to avoid traffic. In Texas, a vehicle must have one or more passengers in order to use an HOV lane. An HOV lane infraction might result in a $170 fine, according to Houston’s official government website.

The driver nabbed on Wednesday wasn’t the first to use a fictitious passenger to avoid traffic.

A California driver was caught employing a lifelike mannequin to use the HOV lane in February. According to this website, the driver admitted to using the mannequin for a year before he was arrested. This is a condensed version of the information.