Drinking with Duncan Ferguson and the Everton striker who made a ‘desperate’ transfer escape, vomiting in plant pots

A Grand Old Team to Report, by Dave Prentice, was published last October and is still Amazon’s #1 Best Seller in the Everton FC department.

It has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, with comments like “Fantastic read.” “A brilliant, easy read for any Blue,” “The most interesting book about my favorite subject Everton football club that I have read, excellent read,” and “The most interesting book about my favorite subject Everton football club that I have read, excellent read.”

Kevin Ratcliffe, the club’s most successful captain, tweeted: “Great relaxing read Prenno, good inside stories, I’d say a must read for Evertonians.”

It will be released in paperback this week.

We published a few snippets when it was first released last year, but here are a few more to celebrate the paperback publication on August 12th….

Brett Angell made his first – and last – appearance for Everton during Joe Royle’s tenure at Loftus Road.

Andy Hinchcliffe curled a superb last-minute free-kick to give Everton a come-from-behind victory over QPR. It was a painfully cut-short appearance in a contest that ultimately proved crucial in keeping Everton in the Premier League.

Angell is likely to recall the confrontation clearly.

It’s unlikely that he’ll remember what transpired after that.

Angell hadn’t played in the first team since September 1994, but when Duncan Ferguson was sidelined for the trip to Loftus Road, he was finally given the chance to impress the new manager.

Big Dunc may not have been participating, but he made the trip south because Neville Southall was holding a testimonial dinner at the Swallow International Hotel in west London later that night.

Angell’s return to the first team was not a joyful one.

His control was shaky, and his second touch was generally a tackle, so Everton fans screamed, “Off! Off! Off!” after referee Kelvin Morton talked to him after Angell had already been booked.

At halftime, Joe Royle replaced him with Daniel Amokachi.

It was a compassionate hook, and Ferguson, who was watching the game from a hospitality box, tried to cheer up his downcast teammate with booze. There was a lot of alcohol.

It was successful. Briefly.. “The summary has come to an end.”