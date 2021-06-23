Drink-driving e-scooter riders have been disqualified due to their “erratic” behavior.

Two males were prohibited from driving after being found driving while under the influence of alcohol while riding e-scooters in Liverpool.

According to Merseyside Police, the two men were riding Voi electric scooters along Smithdown Road at 11.45pm on Monday April 19, swerving from side to side, zigzagging across the road, and riding on the wrong side of the road into the adjacent lane.

The VOI e-scooters are now being tested in Liverpool and can be accessed through smartphone technology.

An urgent assessment of the Liverpool e-scooter experiment is being demanded.

Officers stopped both males on the side of the road, and they both gave positive breath tests.

Sam Murray, 21, from the Roby area, and Daniel Teh, 22, from Allerton, both appeared in court this week and were both given a 16-month driving ban and made to pay £120 in costs.

“The Voi electric scooters, which are now being tried in the Liverpool region, are still subject to the legislation regulating motor vehicles and require a driving license,” said Matrix roads policing Sergeant Tim Pottle.

“Action will be taken if officers feel an infraction has been committed or if the standard of driving or riding poses a hazard to other road users.

“Both males were stopped by cops and gave positive breath tests in this case. Both were given a 16-month driving prohibition and were forced to pay costs.”

The Merseyside Roads Policing Unit tweeted a photo of two of the e-scooters next to a police car from the incident.

Many people have praised the Voi e-scooter trial in Liverpool, describing the scooters as a convenient way to go small distances without having to use a car.

However, concerns about safety and anti-social behavior have been highlighted.

Following reports of multiple accidents and incidents, the city’s Liberal Democrat team has called for an urgent assessment of the pilot scheme, which will run until next spring.

