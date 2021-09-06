Drink and narcotics are being ‘brought in through the station,’ causing havoc in the town center.

According to a complaint, drink and narcotics are often smuggled on trains from Wigan to Southport, fueling anti-social behavior.

According to the report, the area around the station is devastated by aggressive groups who urinate and defecate in public locations, which was written by Simon Evans, anti-social behaviour senior practitioner at Sefton Council.

They are accused of hiding cans of alcohol to consume in areas where alcohol consumption is prohibited, using verbally abusive language, and engaging in anti-social behavior and low-level crime.

READ MORE: A rash motorist killed a mother minutes after she exited a taxi

Meanwhile, police resources are overburdened, making it impossible to fully address the problem, and their presence at vital periods cannot be assured.

The council, British Transport Police, and Merseyside Police have discovered the problems, which are affecting areas around both train station entrances as well as nearby roads such as Chapel Street, Tulketh Street, London Street, and Lord Street.

As a result, the authority is considering enacting new laws prohibiting the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the affected area, as well as giving police the ability to break up groups of more than two persons if they are suspected of causing anti-social behavior or low-level crime.

People would also be prohibited from defecating or urinating in the area, as well as using “offensive and potentially harsh words that may have a damaging effect on other users,” according to the proposed guidelines.

The railway station’s manager cites problems with drug use and begging, as well as issues with youngsters creating damage, as evidence presented by the chair of the Southport Station Improvement Project.

“As described below, the hard-core ‘associates’ moved their operations to the stone bench next to the junction of Chapel St and London St. (now under repair), and despite the Police conducting a number of swoops on individuals, a new cast of characters has emerged who now populate the bench adjacent to the Roman retail outlet at the corner of the Station Arcade passageway,” it says.

“Their behavior is comparable to that of the ‘original’ KF Street Drinkers, who engaged in visible alcohol consumption and drug-related behaviour. While there is still a law enforcement presence in and,” it appears. “The summary comes to an end.”