Drilling in the Yellowstone Goldmine has been allowed to resume by the Forest Service.

According to The Associated Press, the US Forest Service permitted the resumption of gold drilling in a mine west of Yellowstone National Park in Idaho on Friday.

Excellon Idaho Gold, a subsidiary of Toronto-based Excellon Resources, received approval for its Kilgore Gold Exploration Project in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in 2018 before being halted by lawsuits, and a new plan with new environmental considerations was authorized Friday.

According to the business, the area has around 825,000 ounces of gold, which they aim to mine in an open-pit mine.

Drilling was halted in 2019 and 2020 by federal court judgments due to the risk of harm to cutthroat trout, a delicate species with population and habitat issues. The proposed plan, on the other hand, will draw water from a stream where the trout do not live.

After the project was approved by the Forest Service in November 2018, the Idaho Conservation League filed a complaint stating that the drilling would pollute ground and surface water, as well as impair the habitat of grizzly bears, whitebark pine, cutthroat trout, and Columbia spotted frogs.

Except for the trout, a federal judge concluded that the Forest Service had appropriately assessed the potential harm to the animals and ecosystem. The court ruled that the Forest Service had not conducted sufficient investigation into the risk for contamination and injury to the trout in the Dog Bone Ridge drainage, where they live.

In a statement, Phil Bandy, Excellon’s Senior Project Manager, stated, “As an Idaho native, I understand how critical it is to safeguard the animals, lands, and lakes we all cherish.” “I am committed to working with my Idaho neighbors to maintain a healthy balance of economic development and environmental preservation.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Water for drilling at Dog Bone Ridge will now flow from Beaver Creek rather than Coral Creek, according to the updated Forest Service plan. Excellon has also established additional monitoring sites related with Dog Bone Ridge, according to the agency.

In 2018, the firm received approval for a plan that comprised 10 miles (16 kilometers) of additional roads and 140 drill stations.

The Forest Service approved the project on Friday, saying that 10 drill sites had been established before the lawsuit was filed, therefore the latest approval is for 130. This is a condensed version of the information.