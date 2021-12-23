dreadful injuries A pregnant woman suffered at the hands of a cruel lover, and she wants everyone to know about it.

A 20-year-old guy was sentenced to prison for assaulting his significantly pregnant partner on the street and dragging her into his car.

In front of her friends, Joel Fricker assaulted his 19-year-old partner, dragging her into his car as she pleaded for help.

Bystanders alerted the police, who quickly located the pair.

At Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, hundreds of people attend Ava White’s funeral.

The six-month-pregnant victim then started vomiting blood.

The young woman was sent to the hospital with serious facial injuries and a bite mark on her arm.

Fricker, of Blackburn’s Kingsbridge Court, was detained on suspicion of assault. All of the inquiries posed to him in the police interrogation were met with silence.

He appeared at Preston Crown Court yesterday (December 22), where he was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to assault causing actual bodily injury.

A five-year restraining order was also issued against him.

“I don’t understand why he did this to me,” the victim said in an impact statement, “but what’s more baffling is why he did this to my innocent unborn baby.” I’ll never understand why, and I’ll have to live with it for the rest of my life.” On the evening of November 27, at 8.30 p.m., an attack occurred.

DC “The impulsive and cowardly attack Fricker conducted on his significantly pregnant victim was totally appalling and left spectators both shocked and fearful for her safety,” said Gemma Anderson of East CID.

“I am glad Fricker received a prison sentence since his behavior toward women clearly indicates that he is a threat to women.”

“I’d like to commend the victim in this case for her bravery during the investigation. I can only imagine her terror as she was abused and dragged into the car by a man she thought was looking out for her.

“I hope that her bravery in not only supporting a conviction but also allowing her damage photos to be shown to emphasize the seriousness of Fricker’s crimes will inspire other victims of abuse to come forward.”

“They can do so with the assurance that they will be heard and believed by Lancashire Police.”

“The summary comes to an end.”