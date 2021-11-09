Dramatic Footage of a Battle to the Death Between Bobcat and Alligator.

Since it was posted on an online message board, a violent battle to the death between a bobcat and a newborn alligator has been viewed nearly 2 million times.

On Monday, user u/terminal mole posted the astonishing video to the Reddit discussion board r/gifs, where it immediately gained traction among the group’s 23 million users.

The bobcat and alligator were seen facing down on a patio near a wooded area in an unknown location.

The bobcat taunted the snarling alligator with a paw slap before doubling back to evade the reptile’s lethal teeth in a matter of seconds.

With each stroke, the bobcat gained confidence and continued his assault of swipes, ultimately dragging the small alligator to the edge of the patio and into the grass.

The bobcat danced around the alligator once it was firmly inside the area of grass and did not relent in its attacks.

Meanwhile, the small alligator continued to threaten the bobcat with its razor-sharp fangs, even lunging at its larger rival at one point.

Both animals ducked into the grass as the person carrying the camera zoomed in on them.

But there was no doubt in the bobcat’s mind as he lifted his head from the grass that he had won the fatal war.

The bobcat surveys its surroundings, clutching the newborn alligator between its teeth, to ensure it is secure.

The video has been seen over 1.7 million times and has received over 40,000 upvotes since it was released.

u/terminal mole has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

While the little alligator lost its fight with the bobcat, it was no accident that it wound up near a house.

Residents in Alabama were shocked in October when they saw an alligator climb out of a drainage drain at a nearby apartment complex.

After being released last month in Florida, a video of a man catching a big hissing alligator inside a trash can went viral.

When others saw the tense tape, Eugene Bozzi, 36, an army veteran from Philadelphia, was hailed as a hero.

Follow these measures to avoid harmful interactions with alligators, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife:

When you see an alligator, get about 30 feet away from it.

Start backing away from an alligator if it hisses at you. This is a condensed version of the information.