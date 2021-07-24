Dramatic aerial photographs illustrate the full extent of the destruction caused by the Liverpool sink hole.

The actual extent of the damage caused by a sink hole that sprang up in Liverpool last night has been shown by shocking aerial photographs.

Residents were horrified to see water gushing down Green Lane and Prescot Road in Old Swan at around 10.30 p.m. on Friday, closing roads.

In portions of Liverpool, homes have been evacuated, and water supplies have been disrupted, according to United Utilities, which issued an update this morning.

Thousands of households were also left in the dark due to a power outage, though it is unclear whether this is related to the sink hole.

“The incident has generated rushing water that is affecting the junction of Prescot Road 500 meters west and Green Lane 100 meters north,” the fire department stated in a statement.

“Road closures have been implemented, affecting a number of properties in the neighborhood.

“A broken water main is assumed as the cause, but this has yet to be confirmed.

“Crews are attempting to stop the flow of water, and utility providers are on the scene.”

Road closures have been put in place, and the public has been asked to avoid the area, according to the service.

As technicians from United Utilities investigate the damage, shocking new overhead imagery of the sink hole has emerged.

A large barrier has been constructed adjacent to the 15-foot crater, and bus diversions are still in effect.

