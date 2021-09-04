Dr. S. Alexander Earle and Mohamad Younes offer three tips for using social media to reach the right people.

Finding the right audience for your brand can be difficult in the vastness of the digital world. We spoke with Dr. S. Alexander Earle and Mohamad Younes, who have brought their medical knowledge to the digital realm, to learn how to use social media to discover your target audience. Dr. Earle is the creator of the Florida-based practice Pure Plastic Surgery and is a double board-certified plastic surgeon. He has a large following on Instagram, where he expresses his thoughts on cosmetic surgery. Younes is known as the face of nursing on the internet. Through his special video course that makes nursing education enjoyable, he assists nursing students in passing their NCLEX. Dr. S. Alexander Earle and Mohamad Younes discuss three strategies to use social media to reach the right people.

According to Dr. S. Alexander Earle, in order to reach the correct audience, you must first understand what they want to see. You may figure this out by doing some research on the audience you wish to attract. According to Mohamad Younes, once you learn what your audience is interested in, you must generate engaging content that caters to their specific interests.

Younes claims that once you’ve piqued your audience’s attention with interesting information, you must engage them and keep them intrigued. Instagram Live, according to Dr. Earle, is an important tool for allowing your audience to get to know you and understand what your personal brand represents. To stay visible in your followers’ feeds, he recommends going live on Instagram at least once a week.

According to Dr. Earle, once you’ve located the perfect audience for your company, rewarding them is the easiest method to keep them interested. Younes claims that rewarding your fans has numerous advantages. You may increase your follower count while also giving back to your loyal followers if you work with other brands and conduct give-aways together.

More than simply our social lives have been transformed by social networking. It’s now a valuable ally for anyone looking to broaden their internet reach and build a loyal following. Dr. S. Alexander Earle and Mohamad Younes both agree that knowing how to use social media effectively can help you locate the right audience for your business and establish a long-term online presence.