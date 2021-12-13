Dr. Oz’s Talk Show Comes to an End In the midst of his Senate campaign, his daughter Daphne will host a replacement show.

Dr. Mehmet Oz’s syndicated talk program will end next month as he bids for a Senate seat in the United States.

The Dr. Oz Show’s final episode will air in January, according to Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show. The show is currently on its thirteenth season. The cancellation follows the removal of the show from the airwaves by some Pennsylvania stations in order to comply with the Federal Communications Commission’s “equal time” guidelines.

Equal time laws require television stations to treat each candidate seeking for a political spot equally, according to Middle Tennessee State University’s First Amendment Encyclopedia. In effect, “the regulation specifies that if a radio or television station sells air time to one candidate, it must offer the same amount of time to other contenders for that office.” When one Oz departs, though, another will follow. The Good Dish, a spinoff co-hosted by his daughter Daphne Oz, is expected to take its place. The Good Dish “is an opportunity for viewers to take a seat at the table and enjoy delicious, family friendly recipes served up by the best of the best who bring professional insight, real-life wisdom, and dish on the topics of the day while making delectable dishes,” according to Sony Pictures Television. Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa will co-host the show alongside Daphne.

Oz, who lives in New Jersey, has announced his intention to run for a seat in the United States Senate representing Pennsylvania. He’s running as a Republican for the seat that became available after Senator Pat Toomey announced his retirement in 2022. He filed out Pennsylvania absentee ballots earlier this year during the elections, according to the Washington Newsday, with his registration recorded at his in-laws’ residence.

“As a cardiac surgeon, I understand how valuable life is,” Oz stated in his video statement. “Pennsylvania requires a conservative who will put America first, who can rekindle our divine spark, fearlessly battle for liberty, and tell it like it is.” The last edition of The Dr. Oz Show will air on January 14, and The Good Dish will debut in syndication on January 17.

The Good Dish is a spin-off of Dr. Oz's weekly segment of the same name.