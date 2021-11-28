Dr. Fauci warns that a new Omicron variant is on its way to the United States and that COVID protocols must be beefed up.

Omicron, a novel coronavirus strain, has been detected in a few nations in the last week, and Dr. Fauci believes it won’t be long before it makes its way to the United States.

Fauci told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” that the new variant’s introduction is “inevitable.”

“”We all know that if a virus has spread to numerous countries, it will definitely arrive here,” Fauci said. “Will we be ready for it?” says the narrator. COVID-19 processes should be accelerated to prepare for the Omicron variation, according to Fauci.

“We just need to rev up the preparation that we have going on for what we’re doing now with the Delta variant,” Fauci added.

“Hopefully, if and when it gets here — and it will — we will be ready by strengthening our capabilities through the vaccination, masking, and all the other things that we do and should be doing,” he continued.

"It'll be here sooner or later." "Will we be ready for it?" is the question. Dr. Anthony Fauci tells that health protocols should be "revved up" if and when the omicron form hits the United States. The Omicron type, named after the Greek alphabet's 15th letter, was originally discovered last week in Botswana, South Africa, and has since spread to Germany, Belgium, and Hong Kong.

The Omicron form, according to Fauci, “appears to be” just as transmissible as the Delta variant and other variants.

“There are a lot of mutations in it,” Fauci added. “A alarmingly huge number of changes in the spike protein, which is the virus’s business end,” he noted. Other measures in place to combat the Omicron form include President Joe Biden’s decision on Friday that travel to the United States from South Africa and a number of other nations where transmission has been classed as high is prohibited.

Stephanopoulos questioned Fauci if he believes the travel ban will make an impact.

“It will make things slower,” Fauci predicted.

“When you have a highly transmissible virus, travel prohibitions never totally prevent it from entering the country. That’s not going to happen, but you can put it off long enough for us to be better prepared. And that is the point that people must grasp,” he continued.