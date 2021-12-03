Dr. Fauci is ‘astonished’ that Lara Logan has not been disciplined by Fox News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious diseases expert, stated on Thursday night that he was “astounded” that Fox News had not punished Fox Nation host Lara Logan for comparing him to Josef Mengele, a Nazi doctor who performed medical experimentation at the Auschwitz concentration camp.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s All In, Fauci said, “What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network.”

“They have no right to let her say such without reaction or disciplinary action. That astonishes me “he stated

When asked about Logan’s remarks, Fauci told host Chris Hayes that they were “preposterous,” “unconscionable,” and “an insult to all of the victims who suffered and died in concentration camps during the Nazi era.”

“Look, Chris,” the chief White House medical adviser said, “I think the response is with so many people throughout the country and the world responding to that really absurd and nasty comparison that she draws.”

Logan was accused of having “no understanding what she’s talking about” and being “incorrect in anything she says,” according to Fauci.

“Leave aside the fact that she was slandering me and, as always, had no idea what she was talking about. It’s been said that it’s as harmless as the flu. When did influenza kill 770,000 people in the United States? “He went on to say more.

During the 2019-2020 flu season, which runs from October 1, 2019, to April 4, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths in the United States.

In 2020, there are expected to be 385,343 COVID-19-related deaths. COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of death in at least 90% of the cases, while it was listed as a contributory cause in the remaining cases, according to the CDC.

“So she’s not only slandering and disrespecting the numerous individuals who died in Dr. Mengele’s concentration camps, but she also has no understanding what she’s talking about. In everything she says, she is entirely inaccurate “Fauci continued.

Logan, a conservative analyst, has come under fire for comments she made on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Monday night.

During the interview, she stated that Fauci “doesn’t represent science” to “people all over the world.” This is a condensed version of the information.