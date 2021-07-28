Dr. Fauci and his family were threatened in a series of disturbing emails, and a man was charged.

According to Maryland officials, a 56-year-old man is facing federal charges for threatening to harm Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist.

The Maryland Department of Justice claimed in a complaint filed Tuesday that Thomas Patrick Connally, Jr. contacted Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, the current Director of the National Institutes of Health, a series of threatening emails from Dec. 28, 2020 to July 21, 2021.

Connally sent the emails to Fauci using an encrypted email account from a Swiss provider, threatening to harm and murder him as well as members of his family. Connally predicted Fauci and his family would be “dragged into the street, beaten to death, and burnt on fire” in one email.

Connally referred to Fauci as a “lying sack of [explitive]” and “a vile, compromised satanic freemason criminal,” according to the complaint seen by Business Insider.

Connally also wrote Fauci seven threatening emails in the period of seven minutes in another email. Fauci, a staunch supporter of masks, lockdowns, and vaccinations, had received four emails from Connally in the previous 30 minutes.

According to court documents, Connally appeared to hold a grudge against Fauci because of his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, stating in one email to Fauci and his wife that they would “have the teeth smashed out of its worthless [expletive]if you say ONE MORE WORD about’mandatory vaccines,'” according to Business Insider.

A search warrant for Connally’s mail.com account was acquired after an inquiry found that the encrypted email account belonged to him.

If convicted, Connally could face up to ten years in federal prison for threats against a federal official and up to five years in federal prison for interstate communication conveying a threat of harm.

In a statement, Acting US Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said, “We will never tolerate violent threats against public officials.” “We owe our gratitude and respect to our public health officers for their arduous efforts, and we will not hesitate to press charges against anyone who seek to suppress these public workers via fear.”