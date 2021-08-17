Dr Duncan’s, a city center bar, has set a reopening date after a £250,000 makeover.

Dr Duncan’s, a popular city center pub, is ready to reopen after undergoing renovations.

Doctor Duncan’s, one of Liverpool’s most popular establishments, will reopen for the August Bank Holiday weekend following a £250,000 restoration by Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group.

The ancient tavern, which dates back to 1901 and sits in the shadows of St George’s Hall, was built to house Pearl Insurance and is famed for its ornately tiled decor. It now houses an actual Victorian apothecary cabinet in honor of its namesake.

After preparing a “strange” baby shower, a pregnant woman was told that “nobody cares as much as you.”

The tavern is named after Liverpool’s first medical officer of health, William Henry Duncan.

Doctor Duncan was born and reared in Liverpool before graduating from Edinburgh University with a degree in medicine.

Doctor Duncan was appointed as Medical Health Officer on January 1, 1847, the first of this type of high government position in Britain, after returning to his hometown.

“This magnificent establishment is rich in history and offers a great place to go for city employees and people enjoying a leisurely drink in great surroundings,” Andrew Mikhail, chairman of Mikhail Hotel and Leisure Group, said of the refurbishment in 2018, following his purchase of the venue.

“When we took over the pub in 2018, we could see how amazing it was already, but we could also see how much better it might be.”

“We have a track record of offering exceptional customer service in venues that have been refurbished to the highest standards,” he added. While we respect the building’s rich history, we believe that people who join us after the renovation will like the fresh look.”

The Group already owns and operates some of Merseyside’s most popular venues, including Punch Tarmey’s Irish Bar and ArCains, Europe’s largest gaming arcade, both in Cains Brewery Village, as well as The Bold Hotel, Lord Street Hotel, Punch Tarmey’s in Southport and The Eccleston Arms in St Helens, and is also the operator of the new Southport Market development.

The bar will reopen in time for the August Bank Holiday weekend, and visitors will be able to see it in its new style. “The summary has come to an end.”