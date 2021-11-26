Dozens of people watched Mike Lindell’s ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ on YouTube after he claimed’millions’ were watching.

During the Thanksgiving weekend, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said that “millions” were watching his 96-hour “Thanks-A-Thon,” yet just a few dozens of viewers could be verified.

According to The Independent, Lindell estimated that “possibly millions of people are watching right now” on the Thanksgiving broadcast during the afternoon. However, as of Thursday evening, the “Freedom Patriot Network” YouTube channel, which was broadcasting the event, had only a few dozens of visitors.

Because the event was also aired on Lindell’s own platforms, such as Frank Speech and Lindell TV, where viewing data were not published publicly, the total number of spectators was unknown.

Lindell missed a self-imposed deadline to submit a Supreme Court appeal that he claimed would inexplicably result in the “reinstatement” of former President Donald Trump, prompting the “Thanks-A-Thon.” Lindell is a fervent Trump supporter who believes in unsubstantiated and debunked conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election has been “taken” from him.

Lindell hinted that his own barriers to launching the lawsuits were “extremely suspicious” during an appearance on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast earlier this week, complaining that state attorneys general had not signed onto the litigation despite his pushing.

Bannon, who is presently facing criminal contempt charges for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee, was also set to appear as a guest during the “Thanks-A-Thon,” alongside other right-wing figures such as Diamond and Silk.

Lindell invited viewers to transmit a copy of the non-filed Supreme Court complaint to their state attorney general, along with a form email available on his Frank Speech website, during the webcast on Thursday.

“You know what? Send that email to your attorney general and say, ‘You know what? ‘We have to save our country,’ added Lindell. “It’s now your obligation, Attorneys General, and you must all sign.” You must have this signed.” “There will be no more excuses, no more ‘I’m too busy,'” he declared. “We should never be too preoccupied with the number one thing that is destroying our country, the 2020 election.” “Bring the matter to the Supreme Court to halt the stolen 2020 Election!” reads the form email. “Our Country cannot move forward with legitimate elections without first resolving the,” it claims. This is a condensed version of the information.