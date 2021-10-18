Dozens of cops linked to BLM protests should face discipline, according to the New York Police Watchdog.

According to the NYPD’s watchdog agency, at least 65 officers should face penalty for wrongdoing during last summer’s Black Lives Matter (BLM) rallies.

According to a new study by the Civilian Complaint Review Board (CCRB), out of more than 300 complaints submitted against the NYPD, at least 91 allegations against 65 officers have been proven. Among them, the police watchdog group recommends the most severe punishment for 37 policemen and less severe punishment for the other 28.

According to an email received, the Civilian Complaint Review Board of New York City recommends disciplinary action against 65 NYPD officers for wrongdoing during last year’s BLM protests.

The CCRB's prosecution unit will conduct an administrative trial for those who are recommended for the harshest punishment. Those officers might risk termination, suspension, or the loss of vacation days if found guilty. Others who engaged in less serious wrongdoing will face additional training or the loss of vacation days, according to the agency.

“After thoroughly researching over a hundred incidents, the CCRB is committed to investigating and prosecuting officers who committed wrongdoing against New Yorkers during last year’s Black Lives Matter rallies,” said CCRB Chair Fred Davie in a statement.

“As soon as the NYPD serves officers, the APU [Administrative Prosecution Unit] is ready to move forward with trials for the 37 officers who have received the highest level of disciplinary recommendations.”

The monitoring body reported on Monday that they were unable to investigate 34% of incidents because the police could not be identified, up from 10% a year ago. The reason for this, according to the group, is that numerous cops covered their names and shields, wore protective equipment, or neglected to use their body cameras throughout the protests.

Following the death of George Floyd and nationwide protests against police violence last summer, more than 750 New York residents submitted complaints about their interactions with the NYPD. According to Gothamist, that number was eventually reduced to 313 due to the CCRB’s investigative jurisdiction.

During the events, dozens of demonstrators claimed that they were injured by police officers.