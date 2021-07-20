Downing Street makes a U-turn, insisting that people must isolate themselves.

Despite a minister earlier today suggesting individuals could make a “educated decision” regarding quarantine instead, the government did an apparent U-turn this afternoon, insisting it is “crucial” for people to self-isolate after being “pinged” by the NHS app.

On Tuesday, No. 10 moved to clear up the confusion, hours after business minister Paul Scully said it was up to individuals and employers to decide whether or not to isolate after receiving a “ping” from the app.

Although it has never been a legal duty to follow the app’s instructions, the official NHS advice has always been to “self-isolate promptly” when instructed.

However, in response to Mr Scully’s remarks, a spokesman for No 10 said: “Isolation remains the most vital measure anyone can take to avoid the virus spreading.”

“Given the risk of contracting and transmitting the virus after coming into touch with someone who has Covid, it’s critical that people isolate when urged to do so, whether via NHS Test and Trace or the NHS Covid app.

“Businesses should encourage employees to remain isolated rather than urging them to break their isolation.”

Mr Scully had previously stated on Times Radio that people are only legally compelled to isolate if NHS Test and Trace contacts them.

“We want to encourage people to still utilize the app to be able to do the right thing, because we estimate it saves roughly 8,000 lives,” he added when asked whether this meant people should or should not self-isolate if “pinged.”

He did add, though, that it was “up to individuals and employers.”