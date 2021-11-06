Downing Street defends the Prime Minister’s openness about his expensive property vacation.

No. 10 defended the Prime Minister’s openness record, insisting that a family vacation to Marbella at the villa of a Tory peer was declared in compliance with the requirements.

Last month, Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Carrie, as well as their son Wilfred, flew to the south of Spain.

According to the most recent update to the register of ministerial interests, the Johnsons’ lodging was supplied free of charge by the family of Conservative peer Zac Goldsmith.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, has written to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, urging her to begin an investigation, a call supported by the Liberal Democrats.

“Earlier this year, the Prime Minister enjoyed hospitality from a lifelong friend who gave use of their holiday house,” a spokesman for the Prime Minister said.

“In this case, the Prime Minister complied with the transparency standards because he reported the arrangement in his ministerial capacity, notwithstanding the fact that the hospitality was provided by another minister.”

Lord Geidt, the PM’s ministerial standards adviser, had reviewed the declaration as part of the process, he said.

When asked how much the vacation cost, the spokesman said, “Given the hospitality was given by another minister, it’s only proper that the PM made this declaration in his ministerial capacity to guarantee sufficient transparency.”

“I also want to emphasize that this was a family vacation at the home of long-time family friends and had nothing to do with a Prime Minister’s parliamentary or political duties.”

“The Prime Minister has written to the registrar of the House of Commons to explain that this holiday has been declared under the ministerial code because the arrangement is with another minister,” said the PM.

“As I repeat, ministerial code declarations are outside the remit of the House of Commons registrar and Parliamentary Standards Commissioner,” the spokesman said when asked if the register had responded to Mr Johnson’s letter.

“This appears to be a contravention of the House Code of Conduct and the regulations relating to the conduct of members regarding the declaration and registration of interests and gifts,” Ms Rayner wrote to standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.

