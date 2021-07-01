Dowden is optimistic about the reduction of social barriers and event restrictions.

By the “terminus date” of July 19, the Culture Secretary has stated that he is aiming to terminate social distancing rules and remove all limitations on live events.

When questioned by Conservative MP Chris Green (Bolton West) whether limitations will be eased “permanently” at the end of Boris Johnson’s road map out of lockdown, Oliver Dowden gave an encouraging response.

“The Secretary of State for Health confirmed that if the direction of travel with Covid is maintained, we will be able to have our terminus day on July 19,” Mr Green said in the Commons.

“Does he agree with me that endpoint day signifies an end to social isolation, an end to wearing mandatory masks, and a full return to normalcy, not just for the month of July, but for the rest of your life?”

Our cultural institutions continue to get a wide range of funding.

“As he properly says, and as the Health Secretary has said, we are making very good progress towards the 19th,” Mr Dowden responded.

“We are hoping and sure that, as planned at Stage 4, we will be able to eliminate all remaining legal restrictions on social interaction, release the remaining closed settings, and remove all restrictions on weddings and other live events, and that is very much what I am working towards.”

Given that nightclub owners are not yet permitted to reopen, Labour’s Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington) questioned whether it was reasonable to force them to start contributing 10% to the salary of furloughed employees on Thursday.

“Nightclubs can’t open today because they don’t know what capacity and rules they’ll be working under when they do, they don’t have any money, they’re still collecting up debts, and they have to start paying furlough payments today,” he said.

“Does the minister believe that is just?”

“Well, I would think that nightclubs belong under Beis’ (Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy) responsibility, but I am willing to address the issue regardless,” Mr Dowden answered.

“The most important thing is to get them to reopen. (This is a brief piece.)