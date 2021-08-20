Douglas Jensen, an alleged Capitol rioter, might face jail time for watching Mike Lindell.

Prosecutors accuse alleged Capitol rioter Douglas Jensen of breaking his release conditions by attending MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s “internet seminar.” He might be sent back to prison.

Jensen is accused of organizing a group of rioters who chased down Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on January 6. At the time, he was also said to be holding a knife.

He had been imprisoned for six months following the Capitol incident, but was granted pretrial release in July despite the government’s objections, with one condition that he could not use internet-connected gadgets.

Prosecutors said Jensen had broken this restriction by watching Lindell’s cyber symposium on an iPhone and urged that he be returned to prison in a filing on Thursday.

Lindell has asserted that former President Donald Trump will win the 2020 presidential election, and his symposium was meant to be a presentation of evidence to support that claim.

Lindell’s event, however, was a letdown when he failed to show evidence of widespread voting fraud that could have influenced the election’s outcome.

“Defendant Douglas Jensen was found alone, in his garage, using a WiFi-connected iPhone to watch news from Rumble just thirty days after his release from the D.C. Jail,” prosecutors said.

Rumble is a video-sharing platform that has gained popularity among conservatives as a YouTube alternative.

During a check on Jensen, his pretrial services officer allegedly found his iPhone use, and he supplied “one excuse after another,” according to the court complaint.

“In the prior week, Jensen acknowledged to his Pretrial Services Officer that he had spent two days viewing Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium regarding the presidential election recount,” prosecutors stated.

Jensen had previously admitted to believing in the QAnon conspiracy theory, which the government used to justify his pre-trial detention. Jensen’s attorney, on the other hand, told the court in June that Jensen “feels duped, realizing that he bought into a bundle of lies.”

“Jensen’s fast breach underscores what the Government and this Court knew all along: that Jensen’s stated disavowal of QAnon was simply an act; that his alleged epiphany within was just an act,” prosecutors wrote in the Thursday filing. This is a condensed version of the information.