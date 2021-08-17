Doug Ose withdraws from the recall election in California after suffering a heart attack.

Former Congressman Doug Ose stated Tuesday that he was withdrawing from the California recall election after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, Ose began to have symptoms and dialed 911. He was rushed to Mercy General Hospital in an ambulance, where he was treated for a heart attack. While he expects to make a full recovery, he will need additional procedures and possibly surgery.

Ose wrote, “It has become evident that I must now focus my concentration on rehabilitation and healing.” “You have to do things you don’t want to do sometimes. It is what it is: my governorship campaign is over.”

The Republican reaffirmed his dedication to California’s “success,” as well as his opinion that “new leadership is essential to restore OUR California.”

“I continue to urge voters to vote YES on Question One to end the current reign of corruption and hypocrisy,” he said in a statement.

From 1999 to 2005, Ose represented a northern California district in the United States House of Representatives.

The Ose campaign was contacted for additional information Tuesday afternoon, but no response was received before publishing time.

On Twitter, Ose’s former opponent, billionaire John Cox, praised the former congressman, adding, “It has been an honor to fight alongside Newsom to recall him.”

“Everyone should acknowledge your commitment to this recall and serving our country in Congress,” he wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, and we wish you the best of health.”

If California voters chose to recall Governor Gavin Newsom, Ose was seeking to replace him.

Voters will head to the polls on September 14 to answer two questions. The first will question voters whether they want to recall the present governor, while the second will ask who they want to replace him with. A huge number of Republican opponents have filed for the recall election, with conservative radio presenter Larry Elder polling as the front-runner.

Despite the fact that California is traditionally a Democratic stronghold, the recall election is more competitive than projected. According to a recent CBS-YouGov poll, 48 percent of likely voters want Newsom to be recalled, while 52 percent want him to stay in office. This is a condensed version of the information.