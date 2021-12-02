‘Doting’ grandfather was murdered in a car accident and was ‘finally reunited with his beloved wife.’

After 15 years apart, the family of a “doting grandfather” killed in a car accident stated he is now “finally reunited with his loving wife.”

On Wednesday, December 1, Charles Patterson was killed when his car was hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra on Moorgate Road in Kirkby.

The 79-year-old, who had dementia and Alzheimer’s, died at the scene despite the presence of emergency personnel.

The driver pulled over to the side of the road and is assisting authorities with their investigation.

Mr Patterson’s family paid tribute to him today. “It is with deepest sadness that we must announce the unfortunate demise of Charles Patterson, 79, after a roadside mishap near his house in Kirkby,” they stated in a statement.

“A loving father to Donna and Darren, a devoted grandfather to his five grandchildren, and a caring friend to many.

“Charlie is reunited with his loving wife, Doris, after 15 years away.

“He is finally at peace after surviving Covid last year and battling dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“As a family, we would want privacy as we cope with this tragic loss.”

“We’d also like to express our gratitude to the emergency services, who both responded to the site and are aiding us during this difficult moment.”

Following the incident on Wednesday, a road closure was imposed on Moorgate Road, and motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

“We have opened an inquiry into this unfortunate occurrence and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity at the time and witnessed the collision,” Sergeant Mat Shaw said.

“If you were travelling in the Moorgate Road area shortly before 5 p.m. and have dashcam film, please study it and contact us if you spot anything that could help our investigations.” Any piece of information, no matter how insignificant, could be crucial to our research.

“We will act on whatever information you offer, whether you provide it to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone who observed the incident or has any information is requested to contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit by calling (0151) 777 5747, emailing [email protected], or tweeting @MerPolCC with the reference number 21000834116. “The summary has come to an end.”