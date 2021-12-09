Dortmund provide an update on Erling Haaland in the wake of Mino Raiola’s ‘clear’ transfer claim and Liverpool speculation.

Erling Haaland’s agent has said that he has ‘clear thoughts’ about where the Borussia Dortmund striker should next play.

Mino Raiola, who isn’t afraid to say provocative things, has just given fuel to the fire that Haaland is anticipated to leave Dortmund in the summer transfer window – or possibly in January.

The talented 21-year-contract old’s with the Bundesliga club expires in 2024, but it’s been widely speculated that he has a release clause worth between €75 million (£64.1 million) and €100 million (£85.5 million) that may be activated next summer.

Dortmund’s Champions League group stage exit this season will do little to persuade the Norway international to stay at Signal Iduna Park, with elite clubs throughout Europe keen in signing him.

Raiola gave Sport1 an update on Haaland’s future, saying: “We have a clear concept of where Erling should go, and we look at what the market has to offer as well.

“If I didn’t, I’d be a lousy counselor. With a guy like Erl, we can sway the market. The market has no effect on us.” In the last year, Liverpool has been connected with the former Salzburg striker, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid also being mentioned as prospective destinations.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, Dortmund’s CEO, recently addressed the club’s star striker rumours, admitting that Dortmund is ‘under no pressure to deal.’

Watzke told Amazon Prime, “I anticipate we’ll speak in the next two weeks.”

“We are not the only ones in charge of this. We are rather reliant on his and his advisor’s signals. We are under no obligation to extend the contract, thus there is no reason for us to negotiate.

“The question is whether he has triggered the clause or not. But we’ll wait until March or April to find out.”