Dorothy Parker Quotes: On Her 128th Birthday, Here Are 10 Witty Sayings From The Writer.

If Dorothy Parker had been living, she would have celebrated her 128th birthday on Sunday.

Parker, who was born on August 22, 1893, began writing as a teenager. According to her biography on the Dorothy Parker Society Website, she wrote for a variety of publications including Vogue, Vanity Fair, and later the New Yorker.

Her first volume of poetry, released in 1926, became a blockbuster after she published approximately 300 poems and free verses in numerous journals. Parker became connected with the Communist Party in the 1930s and supported causes such as civil rights. She was blacklisted in Hollywood as a result of this.

She died in 1967 and bequeathed the Martin Luther King, Jr. Foundation her whole assets.

Here are a few of the legend’s funny lines, courtesy of Good Reads and Bookriot:

“That would be a fantastic thing for them to put on my tombstone: she went against her better judgment everywhere she went, including here.”

“Beauty is only skin deep, while ugly reaches all the way down to the bone.”

“It’s the messes that kill us, not the tragedies.”

“To me, cellar-door is the most beautiful term in the English language. Isn’t it fantastic? But my favorites are ‘cheque’ and ‘enclosed.’”

“I wash my teeth and sharpen my tongue first thing in the morning.”

“I’m a drinker with a writing problem, not a writer with a drinking problem.”

“And the safer I am, for all I learned, if my heart is scarred and burned.”

“Now I know what I know, and I do what I do; and if you don’t like me, to hell with you, my love!”

“Don’t stare at me with that tone of speech on your face.”

“I despise writing, but I adore the act of writing.”