Doodle games are being launched by Google ahead of the Olympics.

To commemorate the official opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Google has released a series of interactive games.

Users will be able to play the games for the next two weeks by going to the Google homepage and clicking the Google banner, sometimes known as a ‘Doodle.’

Players can then play in the ‘Doodle Champion Island Games,’ submitting their results to one of four teams that Google will track.

Table tennis, skateboarding, rugby, and marathon running, as well as a variety of side tasks, will be available to Lucky the Calico Ninja Cat.

There will be a total of seven mini-games made by the Japanese animation studio Studio 4°C in the style of 16-bit graphics (think Sega Mega Drive or Super Nintendo from the 1990s).

“First, we chose stories and folktales from throughout the country featuring well-known characters,” the company explained.

“After that, we linked those folktales and characters to each of the game’s sporting events. Each event champion was chosen from among those distinct stories during the planning phase.

“The city’s mascots and characters, such as Kappa, Yatagarasu, and the lion dance, were also picked because they are well-known throughout Japan. The design of each character was inspired by their original story image and then altered for the game.”