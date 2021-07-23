Donyell Malen’s cost has been agreed, Dusan Vlahovic’s price has been determined, and Jordan Henderson’s interest has been confirmed.

The newest Liverpool transfer news includes reports of Italian interest in Jordan Henderson, the latest Donyell Malen news, and a link to Duan Vlahovi.

Malen, Donyell

SPORT ONE (via Patrick Beger)

Manchester United completed the acquisition of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho on Friday afternoon. Dortmund has picked PSV Eindhoven attacker Donyell Malen as his replacement, with Dortmund having several weeks to prepare for the loss of one of its top assets.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, the German club has agreed on a fee with PSV (€30 million), indicating that Malen might join the Bundesliga by the end of the week.

Dortmund appear to have effectively put an end to any prospect of Malen joining Liverpool after the Reds expressed interest in the 22-year-old.

Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.

TribunKaltim.co

Given the uncertainty over his future at Anfield, the site claims that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could be a target for Juventus this summer.

According to reports this week, Henderson and Liverpool failed to reach an agreement on a contract when the two parties met at the end of the season.

As a result, his Anfield future is in doubt in the short term, as he apparently does not want to follow in the footsteps of Steven Gerrard and Gini Wijnaldum in departing on a free transfer.

Vlahovic, Dusan

Sport Tutto

According to the Italian publication, Liverpool has approached Fiorentina about the availability of attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

Following their reported interest in Jarrod Bowen, the Reds are expected to hunt for a forward this summer.

Vlahovic is reportedly valued between € 50 million to € 60 million by Fiorentina.

Last season, the 21-year-old Serbian scored 21 goals and added two assists in all competitions for the Italian club.