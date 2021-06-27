Donyell Malen ‘talks’ have started at Liverpool, with Kingsley Coman being ‘targeted’.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League next season after a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.

That seemed improbable at one point for Jurgen Klopp’s team, but a string of good results, along with Leicester City’s poor form, turned the tide.

Fans instantly shifted their attention to the impending transfer window when the final whistle blew inside Anfield on the final day.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield? We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Donyell Malen is a PSV forward.

Liverpool are allegedly in negotiations with the PSV forward about a summer move to Anfield.

According to reports in Germany, the Reds have ‘opened conversations’ with Malen about a possible summer transfer, with Michael Edwards pressing for the deal to go through.

In an impressive Eredivisie season, the 22-year-old Dutch international scored 27 goals and added ten assists, and he is currently a member of Frank De Boer’s Euro 2020 squad.

Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich.

According to reports in Spain, Liverpool is interested in signing the Bayern Munich star.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are reportedly interested in bringing Coman to Anfield this summer, with the Reds reportedly likely to miss out on Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

The report claims: “Ending the contract in 2023, Bayern will have to sell (Coman) this summer since next year, it will be just one year from the end — so it will be difficult for them to get some value for him. Liverpool wants to act as a mediator in this situation to help both sides resolve their issues.

"Zahavi has been knocking on doors in Europe and has piqued Anfield's curiosity. The issue is the money Bayern would demand for him. Liverpool will not spend more than 35 million pounds for a player.