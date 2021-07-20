Donyell Malen swaps places with Nat Phillips as Liverpool prepares a move.

Last season, Liverpool’s title dreams were dashed by injury, and a top-four finish and a place in the Champions League seemed a long way off.

The Reds will be anxious to prevent a repeat of the situation, and as the new season approaches, focus has shifted to the players Liverpool could sign to boost their roster.

Now that the summer transfer market has opened, Liverpool are being linked with a number of players, with Jurgen Klopp already adding Ibrahima Konate to his squad.

But who else is likely to appear at Anfield?

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Malen, Donyell

The Game

Liverpool are apparently preparing a swap deal for Donyell Malen in which Marko Grujic would be sent in the opposite direction.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add a striker to his squad to relieve the burden on his front three.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 19 goals in 32 appearances in the Eredivise, and his versatility to play on the left side makes him a valuable asset.

The writing is on the wall for Grujic, who has already been linked with Porto, Sassuolo, and Hertha Berlin during this transfer window after being told he will leave Merseyside this summer.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Taiwo Awoniyi) is a

Neil Jones (Neil Jones)

Taiwo Awoniyi, a Liverpool prospect who spent last season on loan at Union Berlin, does not appear to be returning to Anfield.

Last season was Awoniyi’s third loan move since joining Liverpool, with the youngster’s chances of breaking into the first team being hampered by the difficulty of obtaining a work permit.

According to them,

, the 23-year-old has completed his final Liverpool loan deal and will join Union Berlin on a permanent basis.

Liverpool has accepted a £6.5 million proposal for the striker, who will have a medical today.

Phillips, Nat

talkSPORT

According to talkSPORT, Brighton and Hove Albion are planning a deal for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

The Seagulls are looking for a successor for Ben White, who joined Arsenal for £50 million last week.

According to reports, Brighton is contemplating a £15 million bid for Liverpool defender Phillips.

Despite playing a key role in the Reds’ third-place finish last season in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. “The summary has come to an end.”