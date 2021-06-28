Donyell Malen, Kingsley Coman, and Liverpool’s £45 million response to their attacking conundrum

With Liverpool supporters hoping to see Jurgen Klopp sign a new forward this summer, a number of attacking talents on display at Euro 2020 have piqued interest in recent weeks.

While Mohamed Salah continued to score goals for fun last season, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino’s underwhelming performances highlighted the necessity for new signings as Liverpool’s title defense ambitions faded.

As pre-season approaches next month, Jurgen Klopp’s side will be determined to reclaim the title from Man City, and with Pep Guardiola’s side reportedly planning a £200 million+ double swoop for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, it’s only natural that Liverpool fans want to see their own team’s ranks bolstered.

For the record, club insiders claim the Reds are satisfied with their present alternatives, but that does not rule out the possibility of changes as the summer progresses.

And with a slew of names exhibiting their skills at this year’s European Championships, from Kylian Mbappe’s apparent prowess to budding talents like Alexander Isak, it’s easy to see why a growing number of players have been linked with a move to Anfield.

After all, while it may seem simplistic to blame Liverpool’s failures last season on a lackluster front-line performance, goals win games and attacking players get hearts racing.

The apparent apprehension that greeted Gini Wijnaldum’s departure when the midfielder led his country out at Euro 2020 stems from this yearning for more firepower.

While he spent the majority of his time at Anfield in a deeper or holding midfield role, Reds fans have had to get used to him proving himself as a prolific number 10 for his country in recent years.

But, now that his free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain has been completed, his three goals at the European Championships have sparked an outpouring of grief.

Despite having 15 goals in his last 26 international appearances, Wijnaldum was unable to add to his total as Netherlands were eliminated from the round of 16 by Czech Republic on Sunday.

He wasn’t the only man in the room, of course. The summary comes to a close.