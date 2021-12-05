‘Don’t worry if your Christmas isn’t the same as everyone else’s,’ says a mother from Liverpool.

I’m guessing, based on Instagram, you’ve already decked your tree and found the right matching pyjamas for the whole family… dog included?

We’ve reached the end of the month, and we’re all ready for the most similar time of the year.

Have you enlisted the help of a professional tree decorator? It’s not just celebrities and the ultra-wealthy that hire pros to design their homes.

It’s now practically a prerequisite for almost everyone who wants to make their home Instagram-worthy for the holidays.

This year’s fad is to have an artist come to your house and sketch scenes on your windows with a white pen. So make a note of it on your to-do list for next year… as well as everything else you need to get done.

Listen, I’m not saying it’s a bad idea. I admire you if you have the financial means to pay someone to decorate your home and spend every weekend going to Christmas markets, flying to Lapland, and splashing in puddles on organized woodland light trails. Give yourself carte blanche and savor every moment.

Many people have had a difficult two years and are battling to get by. The majority of people will go into debt only to buy Christmas presents for their children, and the whole experience will be quite stressful.

What if you do not come from a large family? What if you’re co-parenting and spending part of the day alone? What if you don’t experience the Christmas flutters that everyone else does? December is a cruel month. We’re meant to spend our free time – which is the middle of night – racing about buying goods so others don’t think worse of us, on top of our full-time employment.

I’m not a Christmas scrooge. I enjoy the holiday season, especially the decorations and lights. I appreciate the leisurely pace of the day and the sense that everything has turned off.

I can eat 12 Costco mince pies in one weekend, babe! The aspect that I have a hard time with is everyone seeming to be one big happy family for the day when they are truly exhausted emotionally.

