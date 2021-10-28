Don’t miss the BOXXER Series’ visit to Liverpool for an exciting evening of entertainment.

The BOXXER Series delivers a fascinating twist to the sport of boxing in a new event that mixes music and sport, delivering an outstanding evening of live entertainment.

BOXXER Series will make its debut in Liverpool on November 6, providing viewers with a thrilling one-night event that aims to expose the sport to a wider audience.

BOXXER blends spectacular boxing from some of the sport’s biggest names with live music to create an outstanding evening of entertainment that will excite both die-hard boxing fans and newcomers to the sport.

BOXXER’s high-energy, exciting atmosphere offers something for everyone, making it a great date night or evening with friends. Audiences do not need to be well-versed in the sport to enjoy the evening.

The BOXXER Series will kick off with the M&S Bank Arena’s Liverpool Super Lightweight Tournament before embarking on a UK tour that will take the event to every major city in the country.

The BOXXER Series uses the short-form boxing format, which consists of three minute rounds fought three times, to increase the adrenaline factor and keep the rounds action-packed.

Audiences can expect exciting fights as the competitors vie for knockouts, glory, and the opportunity to win the tournament’s large prize pool.

Eight fighters will participate in seven bouts for the chance to be proclaimed champion, with four quarter finals, two semi finals, and one spectacular grand final scheduled for the evening.

Three fighters from Merseyside will compete in the event, hoping to be crowned champion.

Sean Dodd, Tom Farrell, and Nathan Bennett are among the boxers who will compete in the elimination tournament, which will pit competitors against each other at random in surprising bouts.

Along with exciting live boxing, viewers will be treated to performances by a variety of outstanding DJs who will create a party environment that will have everyone dancing.

The contest, which will be broadcast on Sky Sports, is the final test, and winning propels fighters’ names to the top of the rankings.

"Summary ends," said Ben Shalom, founder of BOXXER.