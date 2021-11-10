‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me,’ Judge screams at DA in the Rittenhouse Trial.

On the eighth day of Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial, the judge presiding over the case yelled at the prosecution over Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger’s cross-examination of Rittenhouse in a heated exchange.

The first spat between Binger and Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder erupted when the district attorney asked Rittenhouse if he was speaking the truth about what happened on August 25, 2020, when he fatally shot two individuals and wounded a third.

Schroeder criticized Binger after sending the jury to the library, saying it was a “severe constitutional infringement” for Binger to discuss Rittenhouse’s right to remain silent.

“You’re on the verge of crossing the line. It’s possible you’re done. But it had better come to an end, “The judge issued a warning.

During cross-examination, Schroeder ordered the jury away for the second time when Binger asked Rittenhouse about an August 10 event that had been excluded by a pre-trial injunction.

“How did you get to the conclusion that this made it permissible for you to present this case before the jury?” Binger was screamed at by Schroeder.

“When you started his cross-examination by remarking on the defendant’s post-arrest silence, I was taken aback. That is fundamental law. For the past 40 or 50 years, it has been basic law in this country. I’m not sure why you’d do something like that “Added he. “I have no idea what you’re up to.” In his response, Binger stated that he was attempting to impeach Rittenhouse through his line of inquiry.

“Don’t be so bold around me!” Binger was shouted at by Schroeder. “You know that an attorney can’t delve into these types of topics after the court has already made a decision without asking for permission outside the presence of the jury. So please don’t give it to me!” The judge stated that he did not want to have to deal with the prosecution again.

“Does that make sense?” he inquired.

Binger said, “Yes.”