Don’t forget Afghan women, begs a 22-year-old Kabul asylum seeker.

An Afghan refugee student has expressed her despair at not being able to finish her education and has asked with Western countries not to “neglect Afghan women.”

On Sunday evening, Aisha Ahmad, a student at Kabul University, was badly bruised in a scuffle of people attempting to catch a flight out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the city.

“Police shoved the people, children and women were on the ground, and I was injured on my hands, feet, and knees,” the 22-year-old said to the PA news agency.

Ms Ahmad took to social media after failing to board a flight, pleading with a country to grant her asylum so she could finish her degree, something she no longer believes would be possible.

“I’ve lost hope, and I don’t think it’ll be an easy road,” she said.

“It’s as though I’m in a tunnel… I’m not seeing any strong lights and have no idea how long the tunnel is.”

When asked what message she wants to send to Western nations, she stated, “Don’t forget about the Afghan women… we should be able to attend to school.”

Ms. Ahmad’s appeal comes amid requests for the UK to take in more Afghan migrants.

Mohammad Asif, an activist who escaped Afghanistan 20 years ago, said the United Kingdom and the United States have “destroyed his home” and should bear responsibility for their “biggest treachery.”

“It’s heartbreaking… The 54-year-old told PA, “You threw the entire population into the sea and then walked away from them.”

“This is the most heinous treachery in our history… This will be remembered for the rest of our lives, regardless of how long we live.

“People tell me to ‘go back home,’ but you’ve destroyed my house, and I don’t know where I’m going.

“The British government should absorb more Afghans and take responsibility.”

Mr. Asif, the director of the Afghan Human Rights Foundation in Glasgow, said he was encouraged by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s assertion that the country is eager to “play its full share” in assisting Afghan refugees fleeing their homeland.

He went on to urge that the Home Office should follow suit, and that thousands of Afghan refugees who are "in limbo" without permanent status should be granted amnesty "immediately."