Don’t forget about the L.O.L Surprise! The Dolls’ first ever tour in the United Kingdom.

Those of you who have kids are likely familiar with the wildly popular L.O.L Surprise! Dolls.

Since 2016, they’ve been exciting and surprising kids, and have been a strong favorite among kids who enjoy the toy’s surprise unwrapping feature.

You may now treat your children to a spectacular and thrilling live event hosted by L.O.L Surprise! At the L.O.L. Surprise, everyone dresses up like a doll! On January 21-23, the M&S Bank Arena will host a LIVE VIP Party.

Tickets are currently on sale, so act soon if you want to prevent missing out.

The Surprise from L.O.L! Dolls will go on tour throughout the United Kingdom, beginning in November in Sheffield Utilita Arena and ending in February in London.

The L.O.L. Surprise! LIVE VIP Party will be held at the following locations:

Sheffield: Utilita Arena, November 19-21

The SSE Arena, Wembley, London: 23-25 November

The Brighton Centre will be open on November 28th.

Leeds: First Direct Arena, December 13-15

The Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham will host a concert on the 19th and 21st of December.

The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff will host a concert on the 23rd and 24th of December.

Birmingham: Utilita Arena, December 26-28

30 December – 2 January, AO Arena, Manchester

P&J Live is coming to Aberdeen on the 4th and 5th of January.

The OVO Hydro, Glasgow: 7-9 January

Bonus Arena, Hull, 11-13 January

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, 21-23 January

Newcastle: Arena, January 29-30

4-6 February, Bournemouth: International Centre

The O2 in London, 15-17 February

The event, which was co-produced by Carter Entertainment and VisitMalta, will feature songs from the upcoming L.O.L Surprise! Movie, as well as the opportunity for children to practice dance techniques and take photos in the ultimate Instagrammable sets.

“We’re happy to be bringing our L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls to the stage for the first time in the UK,” Samantha Wilson, Marketing Director for L.O.L. Surprise! UKTM, stated. It’s a very exciting time for us.

“We love to surprise our fans, so the chance to collaborate with Carter Entertainment on this brand-new show was one we couldn’t pass up.”

“It’ll be a one-of-a-kind extravaganza, complete with bubbles, projections, confetti, and even holograms.” We can’t wait to see our followers interact with their favorite dolls and dance with them. There is no question in our minds.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”